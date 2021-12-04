A 25-year-old man died after he crashed his SUV into a tree in Dracut Friday night, police said.
Michael Carroll of Dracut was driving alone when he crashed a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox in the area of Crosby Road and Sue Ann Drive at about 10:45 p.m., Dracut police said in a statement.
Two passing motorists stopped and were able to remove him from the vehicle. They also provided first aid before rescue crews could arrive, police said.
When emergency crews arrived, they took Carroll to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.