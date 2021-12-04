A 25-year-old man died after he crashed his SUV into a tree in Dracut Friday night, police said.

Michael Carroll of Dracut was driving alone when he crashed a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox in the area of Crosby Road and Sue Ann Drive at about 10:45 p.m., Dracut police said in a statement.

Two passing motorists stopped and were able to remove him from the vehicle. They also provided first aid before rescue crews could arrive, police said.