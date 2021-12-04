A man was hospitalized Saturday after an officer-involved shooting in Walpole, N.H., according to officials.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound as a result of an interaction with police, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
No officers were injured, Formella said in a release, and there is no threat to the public.
No further information was immediately available.
