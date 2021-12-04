The first coronavirus case of the Omicron variant was detected in Massachusetts, according to a Saturday statement from the state’s department of public health.
“The individual is a female in her 20s and a resident of Middlesex County who traveled out of state. She is fully vaccinated, has experienced mild disease, and did not require hospitalization. The variant was identified through sequencing performed at New England Biolabs,” officials said in a press release.
