One person was flown to a hospital following a serious motor vehicle crash in Weston, officials said Saturday night.
Weston firefighters tweeted that a patient was being medflighted to a trauma center after they were injured in the crash on Brown Street.
Brown Street will remain closed during the investigation, the fire department tweeted.
Police could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday night.
No further information was immediately available.
Serious MVA on Brown St Patient Being Flown via Medflight to a Trauma Center from High School LZ, Brown St is CLOSED and will remain closed for sometime for investigation #MATraffic— Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) December 5, 2021
