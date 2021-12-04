Early Friday morning, State Police troopers, Taunton police, and Maine State Police detectives searched several locations in Taunton looking for Pagan Sanchez, the statement said.

Jorge Luis Pagan Sanchez, 41, was captured in the area of 325 Tremont St. and will be returned to Maine to face charges in the homicide, State Police said in a statement.

One of four suspects in the November shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Maine was arrested Friday on a fugitive charge as he tried to flee a home in Taunton, Massachusetts State Police said.

Investigators then arrived at the Tremont Street address and were denied entry into the building. Surveillance was set up and Pagan Sanchez was seen running from the residence approximately five minutes later, according to the statement.

Another suspect was arrested in New Bedford on Nov. 19, State Police said. The two other suspects were arrested in Texas the same day.

The four were charged after the drug-related shooting of Brandin Guerrero, 17, of Massapequa, N.Y., Maine State Police said.

His body was discovered on a lawn in Machias on Nov. 4, officials said.

The other three suspects arrested were Nathanael Genao, 23, of New Bedford, Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Boston, and Juan Ortiz, 27, of Concord, N.H. officials said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





