Firefighters struck a second alarm after responding at about 8:30 p.m. to 383 Geneva Ave. where fire was showing on all three floors of the multifamily home, the department said.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and a dozen people were displaced after a fire broke out in a Dorchester three-decker Saturday night, the Boston Fire Department said.

The fire was knocked down minutes later, according to a fire department tweet posted at 8:45 p.m., but not before the fire had charred at least one side of the building from the ground floor to the top. Some firefighters were still monitoring for hotspots late Saturday night, the department said.

Advertisement

Six adults and six children were displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross of Massachusetts was responding to assist them, the department said.

No other injuries were reported, according to Brian Alkins, a fire department spokesman. Firefighters rescued a family cat named Simba as they were checking the home for any trapped occupants, he said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, he said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.