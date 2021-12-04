Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal Northampton shooting as Joseph Fillio, 39, of Pittsfield, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said in a statement Friday.
Northampton police responded to an apartment on Randolph Place around 11 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Fillio suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, the statement said. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
The shooting is the first homicide in the city and in Hampshire County this year, according to the statement.
The alleged shooter, Steven Malloy, 32, of Springfield, was ordered held without bail at his Thursday arraignment on one charge of murder, officials said.
Advertisement
Malloy was identified by a witness, who said the shooter always wears a distinctive hat with feathers, according to the statement. A security officer at Smith College used that description to spot Malloy as he fled down West Street.
Northampton police were notified and Malloy was placed under arrest.
The shooting remains under investigation by Northampton and State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office.