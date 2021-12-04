Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal Northampton shooting as Joseph Fillio, 39, of Pittsfield, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said in a statement Friday.

Northampton police responded to an apartment on Randolph Place around 11 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Fillio suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, the statement said. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting is the first homicide in the city and in Hampshire County this year, according to the statement.