A 73-year-old woman died after being injured by a livestock animal on a farm in Bolton where she was volunteering Saturday, police said.
Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of family members, Bolton police said in a statement.
Police and EMS responded to Cultivate Care Farms, located at 401 Main St., after receiving a call at 9:02 a.m., reporting a female volunteer was injured by one of the animals, the statement said.
The woman was taken to UMass Memorial-Marlborough Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.
Bolton police and State Police are currently investigating the incident.
According to its website, Cultivate Care Farms is a farm-based therapy outpatient program. Requests for comment to the farm were not immediately returned Saturday night.
No further information was immediately available.
