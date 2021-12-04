A 73-year-old woman died after being injured by a livestock animal on a farm in Bolton where she was volunteering Saturday, police said.

Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of family members, Bolton police said in a statement.

Police and EMS responded to Cultivate Care Farms, located at 401 Main St., after receiving a call at 9:02 a.m., reporting a female volunteer was injured by one of the animals, the statement said.