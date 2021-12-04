CNN released a statement on Saturday saying that the news organization has terminated anchor Chris Cuomo.
The statement sent on Twitter said that the termination was “effective immediately” and came after a law firm review of his conduct.
Cuomo was suspended by CNN on Tuesday after news came out involving his role in advising his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense following allegations of sexual harassment.
Statement on Chris Cuomo’s termination from CNN. pic.twitter.com/yKPwYtMznD— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 4, 2021
Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.