The statement sent on Twitter said that the termination was “effective immediately” and came after a law firm review of his conduct.

CNN released a statement on Saturday saying that the news organization has terminated anchor Chris Cuomo.

Cuomo was suspended by CNN on Tuesday after news came out involving his role in advising his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense following allegations of sexual harassment.

