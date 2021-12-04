The Pittsburgh Steelers activated star linebacker T.J. Watt off the COVID-19 list, giving their beleaguered defense a boost before Sunday’s visit by AFC North-leading Baltimore. Pittsburgh placed Watt on the list Monday, a day after a 41-10 loss to Cincinnati dropped the Steelers to 5-5-1. He did not practice during the week, remaining away from the team’s facility as part of the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Watt’s 12½ sacks rank second in the league, and his presence should help Pittsburgh in its attempt to keep Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in check … The Seattle Seahawks activated running back Adrian Peterson off the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced … Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey , one of the NFL’s most fearsome pass rushers during the 1970s with the Atlanta Falcons but long overlooked on mostly losing teams, died unexpectedly Friday at 77 in Memphis. Tenn. Humphrey also reached the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1981.He was inducted into the Hall in 2014.

Ben Roethlisberger privately told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, league sources told ESPN. Roethlisberger has not made any such public proclamations, and likely won’t, since he doesn’t want the latter part of the season to be about him as Pittsburgh tries to make a playoff push, according to Adam Schefter . But sources said he and those within the organization are now operating as if he is entering the final five games of his Hall of Fame career. Roethlisberger is in the final year of his contract. He is 39 years old and turns 40 in March. Roethlisberger has been the Steelers’ quarterback for 18 seasons. Schefter didn’t specify whether or Roethlisberger intends to retire or try to find a new place to play.

NBA

Four Hornets in COVID protocols

Four Charlotte Hornets players, including last year’s Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball and former Celtic guard Terry Rozier, have been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Saturday, an indicator they have tested positive of the coronavirus. Along with Ball and Rozier, center Mason Plumlee and forward Jalen McDaniels will be sidelined for at least 10 days, or until they have recorded two negative tests in a 24-hour period according to league rules. Barring more positive tests, the Hornets would meet the NBA’s minimum required eight players to play their next scheduled game on Sunday night at Atlanta. The Hornets’ news comes as the league and the National Basketball Players Association have been pushing for players, coaches and staff to get booster shots … Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic missed Saturday night’s game against Memphis, the second night of a back-to-back, with what the team says is left ankle soreness. Coach Jason Kidd said the soreness was a residual effect from the left ankle sprain that sidelined Doncic for three games last month.

College basketball

UMass men beat Harvard

Noah Fernandes had 24 points as the host UMass men (6-3) won their fifth consecutive home game, topping the Harvard, 87-77. T.J. Weeks Jr. added 21 points for the Minutemen. Fernandes hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added 9 assists and 7 rebounds. Weeks Jr. also had 8 rebounds. Chris Ledlum had 20 points for the Crimson (5-4). Noah Kirkwood added 16 points and 6 assists. Luka Sakota had 15 points … Javante McCoy had a season-high 27 points as the host Boston University men narrowly beat Binghamton, 68-63. Sukhmail Mathon had 16 points and 8 rebounds for the Terriers (7-3). Jonas Harper added 6 rebounds. Fletcher Tynen had 8 rebounds. Hakon Hjalmarsson had 18 points for the Bearcats (2-5). Tyler Bertram added 14 points. Dan Petcash had 11 points.

College hockey

NU women rally past Cornell

Senior forward Chloe Aurard had a goal and two assists and Northeastern’s women scored the final three goals of the game to earn a 4-2 win against Cornell on Saturday afternoon at Matthews Arena … Junior forward Hannah Bilka tied the game late and senior forward Kelly Browne scored at 2:18 of overtime to give the Boston College women a 2-1 win against host Maine … Senior forward Mackenna Parker had a goal and an assist to help Boston University earn a weekend sweep with a 4-1 win against Merrimack’s women at Walter Brown Arena … Kyra Willoughby scored 19 seconds into overtime to lift the Harvard women to a 4-3 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Cambridge.

Winter sports

Shiffrin finishes 38th in downhill

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time overall World Cup skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin wound up 38th, a day after finishing 26th in her first downhills in nearly two full years. She was the 31st racer out of the start gate in both downhills at Lake Louise, Alberta, the site of her first World Cup win in the event in 2017. Sofia Goggia won by a wide margin for the second consecutive day, extending her streak in the discipline to six appearances in a row as she shapes up as a big favorite to defend her Olympic gold medal in Beijing in two months … Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde captured a men’s World Cup downhill ski race in Beaver Creek, Colo., with an aggressive run for his second win in as many days. It’s more proof the 2019-20 overall World Cup champion is returning to top form after tearing his ACL less than a year ago — and with the Winter Olympics in Beijing just two months away … Five-time Olympic medal skier Kjetil Jansrud of Norway will return home to be evaluated after damage was detected to the cruciate ligament in his knee following his crash during a men’s World Cup super-G race. It was too early to say if surgery would be necessary. Jansrud will head back with the team Monday … Kaillie Humphries won a women’s monobob race in Altenberg, Germany, doing so less than 48 hours after she completed a 12,000-mile round trip from Germany to the United States and finished the process of gaining citizenship. It was the 44th international victory of her career on various circuits and at various levels, plus her 12th as a member of the US bobsled team — and her first as an American citizen … Kristers Aparjods became the first Latvian to win a men’s World Cup luge race, rallying in the second heat for victory on the track built for the 2014 Sochi Olympics in Russia … American Erin Jackson lost a 500-meter women’s World Cup speedskating race for just the second time this season, hesitating after what she thought was a false start. Poland’s Andzelika Wojcik won in 36.775 seconds at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns. Jackson finished sixth in 37.029. American Joey Mantia won the men’s 1,500 with a personal-best time of 1 minute, 41.154 seconds. He came up short of his goal of skating under 1:41. In the women’s 1,000, Miho Takagi of Japan won in 1:11.834. Jutta Leedram of the Netherlands was second at 1:12.254. American Brittany Bowe finished third.

Soccer

Coaches switch places

Luchi Gonzalez was hired as Gregg Berhalter’s assistant coach with the US men’s national team, switching places with Nico Estévez. Gonzalez, 41,was fired Sept. 19 by Major League Soccer’s Dallas team after it had six wins, 11 losses and nine draws in the league this season. Estévez, who had been Berhalter’s assistant since 2019, was hired as Dallas’s head coach on Thursday … Defending champion Manchester City was on top of the English Premier League for the first time this season after a dominant 3-1 win at Watford. Bernardo Silva scored twice as City took full advantage of Chelsea’s loss earlier in the day to take top spot in a tight three-way title race. City is one point ahead of Liverpool and two in front of Chelsea after winning its last five league games … Callum Wilson scored late in the first half and host Newcastle went on to beat Burnley, 1-0, for its first victory in this English Premier League. Newcastle ended a 14-game winless run … Malmo defended its Swedish league title with a 0-0 draw against Halmstad in the final round in Stockholm. The point was enough to ensure Malmo finished ahead of Stockholm club AIK on goal difference for its 22nd domestic league title. Fans stormed the pitch at the final whistle to celebrate.

Tennis

Grand slam champion Darlene Hard dead at 85

Darlene Hard, an aggressive serve-and-volley player who won three major singles titles and 18 major doubles titles in a Hall of Fame tennis career, has died. She was 85.



