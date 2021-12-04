Central Catholic quarterback Ayden Pereira was pressured from start to finish against Springfield Central’s sturdy front. But the University of Maine-bound senior put his elusiveness on display throughout in the 22-15 loss, including a dazzling 5-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to Ty Cannistraro. He stepped up in the pocket, twirled back to his right to avoid two linemen, and rifled a strike to the back pylon on the run before getting hit.

Division 2

No stopping CM

Relentless from the start, King Philip was the first team to shut out Catholic Memorial in the first quarter all season, and seized a 3-0 lead on Matt Kelley’s 27-yard field goal. But there was no stopping the explosive Scarlet Knights the final 36 minutes. JC Petrongolo’s 51-yard strike on a deep cross to fleet-footed Kole Osinubi triggered a 42-point blitz, CM cruised to its first Bowl win in 43 years, and presented John DiBiaso with his 14th overall championship.

Division 3

A magical performance

Connor Cronin was as unassuming as an observer. Not so. “The ball found me today, I had to make those plays,” said the junior star after reeling in 10 catches for a whopping 263 yards and a pair of jaw-dropping TDs as Marblehead escaped with a thrilling 35-28 win over North Attleborough. His 83-yard catch-and-run with 3:22 left from Josh Robertson was the decisive blow. But his 73-yarder before the half was a game-changer, too.

Division 4

Devine decision

The decision for Scituate coach Herb Devine was simple: Go for 2 and the win against Duxbury. With the Sailors trailing, 13-12, with 27 seconds left after Andrew Bossey’s 10-yard blast into the end zone, Keegan Sullivan dismissed his sore ankle and darted in for the conversion, and a stunning victory. In Week 2, in the same scenario in Duxbury, Devine had made same call, and Scituate was denied, 27-26. Not so in Foxborough.

Division 5

Swampscott is stout

Before Cam O’Brien called his own number for 9 yards (no hurdle necessary) and the dynamic Xaviah Bascon (143 hard-charging yards) flipped a 38-yard TD pass to Cole Hamernick on the halfback option, Swampscott needed a pair of early red-zone stops against North Reading in a 14-7 win. First, linebacker Jake Papazoglou burst through the line for an 8-yard sack on fourth and goal from the 9, then corner Jason Codispoti picked off a pass at the 1.

Division 6

A Bulldog for Rockland

Abington was surging, trailing, 13-7, after a score from Isaiah Ricketson. But PJ Celestino emphatically turned the momentum back in Rockland’s favor. With 2:02 left in the first half, the senior captain bobbled the kickoff at his 1 but then proceeded to weave through a sea of Green Wave defenders for a spectacular 99-yard return. He also tossed an 8-yard TD pass and dived for a 1-yard score, all while donning No. 11 in honor of his late brother.

Division 7

Cohasset, aye captain

Michael Donahue dislocated an ankle in the Fall II season. But the senior captain (100-plus tackles) spearheaded a Cohasset defense that yielded just 8.4 points per game in a season-closing 10-game win streak. When the Skippers finished off top-seeded Wahconah, it was Donahue who punched in a 2-yard score. It was icing on the cake for Cohasset coach Pete Afanasiw: “That kid deserves everything that comes his way.”

Division 8

What a run for Randolph

No. 7 in your program, Malik White, seemingly, was everywhere for Randolph. The senior pounded out 110 yards on 24 carries. He hauled in the Blue Devils’ only reception (16 yards). And with 2:43 left in a 14-14 deadlock against South Shore rival Hull, White heard the ball hit the back of a Hull helmet on a punt, looked up, and saw it headed his way. He snared the pigskin and sprinted 20 yards to cap a historic season for coach Jonathan Marshall’s crew.

Globe correspondents Colin Bannen, Trevor Hass, Brendan Kurie, Scott Souza, and Nate Weitzer contributed to this report.





Thursday’s results

Division 1: Springfield Central 22, Central Catholic 15 (Game story)

Springfield Central's Joseph Griffin broke loose from Central Catholic's Preston Zinter as he ran away in the final minute of the fourth quarter to seal the win over Central Catholic. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Springfield Central players celebrated their title win over Central Catholic. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Central Catholic's John Parent lunged for extra yardage during the second half. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Central Catholic's Rodney Mbugua consoled teammate Anthony Rizkallah after the loss to Springfield Central. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 2: Catholic Memorial 42, King Philip 18 (Game story)

Catholic Memorial's Datrell Jones broke loose for a long run for a first down during the second half. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

King Philip's Rudy Gately is brought down by Catholic Memorial's Jaedn Skeete during the second half. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

King Philip's Thomas Brewster can’t escape the grasp of Catholic Memorial’s Jaedn Skeete during the second half. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Catholic Memorial players and fans celebrated the championship win over King Philip in the stands and on the field. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 3: Marblehead 35, North Attleborough 28 (Game story)

North Attleborough’s Tyler DeMattio dived for extra yards in the second quarter brought down by Marblehead’s Andy Palmer. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Marblehead’s Connor Cronin (right) celebrated his winning touchdown run late in the fourth quarter with Shane Keough. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Jubilant Marblehead head coach Jim Rudloff embraced Christian Pacheco at the end of the game. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

North Attleboro fans cheered during the game. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Wednesday’s results

Division 5: Swampscott 14, North Reading 7 (Game story)

Swampscott’s Xaviah Bascon carried for a first down during the second half. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Swampscott’s Cole Hamernick made a diving touchdown pass reception as he is defended by North Reading’s Ryan McGuire during the second half. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

North Reading's Alex Carucci reached out for the pylon as he ran for a touchdown during the second half. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Swampscott players celebrated on the field following their win over North Reading. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 7: Cohasset 27, Wahconah 12 (Game story)

Cohasset ’s Josh Burke left Wahconah's defenders in his wake on a long catch and run during the first quarter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Cohassett’s Liam Appleton danced into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Cohassett’s Liam Appleton broke loose for a long gain during the second half. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Cohasset fans celebrated late in the fourth quarter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 8: Randolph 20, Hull 14 (Game story)

Hull’s John Gianibas caught a first quarter pass guarded by Randolph’s Mahki Barnes. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Randolph’s Sebastian Jouissance is lifted in the air by teammate Kairis Kodie after his second quarter touchdown. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Randolph’s Osaruyl Izedonmwen (left) broke up a long pass in the first quarter intended for Hull’s Nick Tiani. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Randolph head coach Jonathan Marshall celebrated his Super Bowl win. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

