Division 1
Pereira a Central star
Central Catholic quarterback Ayden Pereira was pressured from start to finish against Springfield Central’s sturdy front. But the University of Maine-bound senior put his elusiveness on display throughout in the 22-15 loss, including a dazzling 5-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to Ty Cannistraro. He stepped up in the pocket, twirled back to his right to avoid two linemen, and rifled a strike to the back pylon on the run before getting hit.
Division 2
No stopping CM
Relentless from the start, King Philip was the first team to shut out Catholic Memorial in the first quarter all season, and seized a 3-0 lead on Matt Kelley’s 27-yard field goal. But there was no stopping the explosive Scarlet Knights the final 36 minutes. JC Petrongolo’s 51-yard strike on a deep cross to fleet-footed Kole Osinubi triggered a 42-point blitz, CM cruised to its first Bowl win in 43 years, and presented John DiBiaso with his 14th overall championship.
Division 3
A magical performance
Connor Cronin was as unassuming as an observer. Not so. “The ball found me today, I had to make those plays,” said the junior star after reeling in 10 catches for a whopping 263 yards and a pair of jaw-dropping TDs as Marblehead escaped with a thrilling 35-28 win over North Attleborough. His 83-yard catch-and-run with 3:22 left from Josh Robertson was the decisive blow. But his 73-yarder before the half was a game-changer, too.
Division 4
Devine decision
The decision for Scituate coach Herb Devine was simple: Go for 2 and the win against Duxbury. With the Sailors trailing, 13-12, with 27 seconds left after Andrew Bossey’s 10-yard blast into the end zone, Keegan Sullivan dismissed his sore ankle and darted in for the conversion, and a stunning victory. In Week 2, in the same scenario in Duxbury, Devine had made same call, and Scituate was denied, 27-26. Not so in Foxborough.
Division 5
Swampscott is stout
Before Cam O’Brien called his own number for 9 yards (no hurdle necessary) and the dynamic Xaviah Bascon (143 hard-charging yards) flipped a 38-yard TD pass to Cole Hamernick on the halfback option, Swampscott needed a pair of early red-zone stops against North Reading in a 14-7 win. First, linebacker Jake Papazoglou burst through the line for an 8-yard sack on fourth and goal from the 9, then corner Jason Codispoti picked off a pass at the 1.
Division 6
A Bulldog for Rockland
Abington was surging, trailing, 13-7, after a score from Isaiah Ricketson. But PJ Celestino emphatically turned the momentum back in Rockland’s favor. With 2:02 left in the first half, the senior captain bobbled the kickoff at his 1 but then proceeded to weave through a sea of Green Wave defenders for a spectacular 99-yard return. He also tossed an 8-yard TD pass and dived for a 1-yard score, all while donning No. 11 in honor of his late brother.
Division 7
Cohasset, aye captain
Michael Donahue dislocated an ankle in the Fall II season. But the senior captain (100-plus tackles) spearheaded a Cohasset defense that yielded just 8.4 points per game in a season-closing 10-game win streak. When the Skippers finished off top-seeded Wahconah, it was Donahue who punched in a 2-yard score. It was icing on the cake for Cohasset coach Pete Afanasiw: “That kid deserves everything that comes his way.”
Division 8
What a run for Randolph
No. 7 in your program, Malik White, seemingly, was everywhere for Randolph. The senior pounded out 110 yards on 24 carries. He hauled in the Blue Devils’ only reception (16 yards). And with 2:43 left in a 14-14 deadlock against South Shore rival Hull, White heard the ball hit the back of a Hull helmet on a punt, looked up, and saw it headed his way. He snared the pigskin and sprinted 20 yards to cap a historic season for coach Jonathan Marshall’s crew.
Globe correspondents Colin Bannen, Trevor Hass, Brendan Kurie, Scott Souza, and Nate Weitzer contributed to this report.
Thursday’s results
Division 1: Springfield Central 22, Central Catholic 15 (Game story)
Division 2: Catholic Memorial 42, King Philip 18 (Game story)
Division 3: Marblehead 35, North Attleborough 28 (Game story)
Wednesday’s results
Division 5: Swampscott 14, North Reading 7 (Game story)
Division 7: Cohasset 27, Wahconah 12 (Game story)
Division 8: Randolph 20, Hull 14 (Game story)
Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.