“Steady play,” Udoka said. “Presence off the bench where we know we get something consistent there. He’s been playing well since the flu and the knees and the games he’s missed here and there. He’s been playing well when he’s played. He’s a veteran who’s been there, done that, and he gives us some flexibility.”

Richardson played the entire fourth quarter in Boston’s 137-130 loss to the Jazz on Friday , and he scored 7 of his 11 points during that frame.

PORTLAND — The Celtics’ injuries and illnesses have made it difficult for coach Ime Udoka to finalize his preferred rotations. But it has become clear that he is quite comfortable turning to veteran wing Josh Richardson when he is available.

Richardson, who was acquired in a trade with the Mavericks last summer, has already missed six games this season, most recently a three-game absence due to a non-COVID illness. But he seems to be establishing a rhythm recently and is now shooting 46.9 percent from the field, the best mark among Celtics backcourt players.

“I think I just bring a good spark off the bench,” Richardson said. “Either way, whichever way the game is going, I think when I come on the court I can kind of sway it in our favor, whether it’s on offense or defense or just like diving on the floor. I can be better being a little more consistent with my aggressiveness on offense and just keep knocking my threes down at a higher clip. I think I can be doing a better job there.”

He is shooting 34 percent from beyond the 3-point line, which still ranks fourth among the team’s regular rotation players. But he is most comfortable and dangerous carving closer to the hoop for mid-range opportunities.

“It’s a good shot for me,” Richardson said. “it’s always been a good shot for me since I was young.”

Brown out for second straight game

Jaylen Brown missed his second game in a row due to tightness related to his recent hamstring strain when the Celtics faced the Trail Blazers on Saturday. Also, forward Al Horford was out due to lower back stiffness.

Brown missed eight games last month because of a hamstring strain he suffered in Boston’s Nov. 4 win over the Heat. He returned for the Nov. 22 game against the Rockets and played in five games before some soreness returned following Wednesday’s win against the 76ers.

On Friday, Udoka said that Brown would likely be considered day-to-day for the foreseeable future.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.