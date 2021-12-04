Stamkos, part of a 2-on-1 breakaway immediately following Pastrnak’s attempt going wide, connected from the right circle, short side, on Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman. It was the first overtime loss of the season for the Bruins (12-8-1).

Eight seconds after David Pastrnak was denied on a breakaway, Steven Stamkos drove home a slap shot at the opposite end of the ice, handing the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 overtime victory over the Bruins on Saturday night at the Garden.

Working with a deficit since late in the first period, the Bruins finally pulled even, 2-2, with Curtis Lazar’s first goal this season at 4:44 of the third.

Rushing over the blue line as Brandon Carlo fired into the zone from center ice, Lazar skated into a fluke bounce off the rear wall, rushed to the net, and roofed a doorstep backhander under the crossbar for the equalizer.

The Bruins had the better of the action in the first period, evident in the lopsided, 12-6 shot edge they piled up. But the Lightning put up the number that counted most, rookie winger Taylor Raddysh scoring the period’s lone goal.

Working on the first-unit penalty kill, with Zach Bogosian in the box for a high stick, Raddysh somehow snuck the puck by Swayman at 14:13. The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound Raddysh used size to his advantage, fending off Mike Reilly as he carried it to the net.

Swayman turned back 42 shots in a 2-0 shutout Thursday in Nashville. The Bolts needed only four to burst his bubble on Causeway Street, and he did not look good on the goal, dropping chest first to the ice and leaving the short side open for Raddysh to exploit.

Without Charlie McAvoy in the lineup due to what the team called a non-COVID illness, Jack Ahcan was called up from AHL Providence and played in various backline combinations. Like his short stints last season, he was not timid. If a shot was there to take, he took it. Rookies too often defer to others in the lineup, but Ahcan thinks game and situation over team standing. Admirable trait for a rook.

It took nearly all of five minutes for either side to land a shot, with Lazar finally landing one on Andrei Vasilevskiy at 4:45.

Jake DeBrusk, still in the lineup despite asking to be traded out of town, showed some take-it-to-the net moxie at 15:25 when he barreled to the cage out of the right wing circle. He showed a lot of that initiative his first two years in town. If he could keep up that intensity, the coaching staff would be more inclined to move him up the order and perhaps help change his mind about his trade request.

Keep in mind: Other than Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, the rest of the Bruins wingers haven’t exactly burned up the scoresheet. There’s plenty of room for DeBrusk to improve, and plenty of opportunity to grab if he adds assertiveness to his game.

Through 40 minutes, the Bruins still held a lopsided 28-13 lead in shots. They also faced a one-goal deficit, the only solace being that they battled back from a 2-0 hole with Charlie Coyle’s goal late in the period.

The Lightning doubled their lead 3:36 into the second, again on a weird goal. Ondrej Palat fired off what was meant to be pass from the top of the left circle, but it ricocheted in the slot off one of Tomas Nosek’s skates and went through Swayman’s pads.

It was only the seventh Bolts shot. Finally, on their 26th, the Bruins cut the margin to 2-1 when Coyle knocked home a between-the-legs pass from Erik Haula. Craig Smith started it with a sizzling wrister that was swatted down by Vasilevskiy. Haula opted to dish the puck left, where it found Coyle waiting to cash in on the short side.

Boston had the first eight shots of the third period as well, the fifth of those and a good bounce allowing Lazar to tie the game. It was the last goal of regulation despite the Lightning outshooting the Bruins, 8-2, the rest of the period.

Kevin Paul Dupont