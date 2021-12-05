Q. My girlfriend of more than four years left me. I believe I was a pretty good boyfriend. She lost her house and I let her move in with me (and my parents). I was with her before that, when she was staying at a mission. She had a job but no car, and I gave her rides to and from work for two months. I didn’t mind because I got to spend time with her.

She had the job for about five months, and, due to various circumstances, got fired. Then she moved away to care for her mother who had cancer — until her mother passed away. For whatever reason she couldn’t continue to live in that house, so that’s when I asked her to move in.

I’m not perfect, and we had a few arguments. I do have a temper, but there was no name-calling or physical abuse at all. None of our disagreements lasted over half a day. But she moved out after 10 months. She just took off. But I want her back.

What do you think? If I can convince her, is this a good idea?

GET HER BACK

A. I think she has to put herself first, whatever that means for her. She needs a stable situation that doesn’t rest on one person’s involvement. She probably has a lot of work to do — to grieve her losses, figure out her job situation, and find a way to feel safe in the world.

I don’t know what that entails. Maybe she doesn’t either. All I can say is that if the living situation wasn’t working out for her, this whole setup had to change. I wish the two of you had spoken more about the terms of her leaving and what it meant, but fill in the blanks with this answer: “She’s gone.”

Because she is, in fact, gone, and now you need to grieve and contextualize the time you spent together. Focus on yourself and your place in your own home. She’s got a lot going on, but what about you? You told us nothing about your life — your goals and interests — outside of her. How can you use this time to make your own world a better place? It sounds like you’ve given her a lot of the space in your brain for many years, and for understandable reasons. There is a relief that comes with giving that time back to yourself, once you get used to it.

Make some plans on your own and see how it feels. For now, getting her back is not on the agenda.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

You shouldn’t have to convince someone to be with you. She doesn’t sound stable enough for a relationship anyway. Spend your time and energy pursuing someone new.

SUNALSORISES





Sorry this happened, but it wasn’t meant to be. You both have things to work on before you date again. You need to dial back the White Knight behavior and also curb whatever temper you alluded to. ... People don’t usually say they have a temper unless it’s something that’s causing a problem. And she needs, well, frankly she needs a lot of work. But she didn’t write in, so whatever. Just move on. Good luck.

LUPELOVE





You say that you think you were a pretty good boyfriend. So apparently that’s all that matters — what you think. Next relationship consider asking your partner what she thinks. This will accomplish two things: knowing what she thinks and not having to write into a blog to ask.

EAVB





“I do have a temper, but there was no name-calling or physical abuse at all.” That’s a pretty low bar, my dude. It’s hard to be with a person who is emotionally immature, and not controlling your temper would create a lot of stress in your relationship. Yeah, maybe you provided some material conveniences, like car rides and a place to live, but if you’re emotionally exhausting to be around, it doesn’t really matter what services you provide.

BONECOLD





Nobody owes you a relationship because you did them favors.

WIZEN

