Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the killing of one man and the wounding of another in a Brockton double shooting last month, officials said.

Shamallah Jones is charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in the shooting of Gregory Grantsis, 36, in the early hours of Nov. 9, the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement.

Brockton police responded to a call of shots fired near 69 Tremont St. just after 1:30 a.m., the statement said. When police arrived, they found two male victims outside a 2007 Mazda 3 parked in the middle of the road.