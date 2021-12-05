Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the killing of one man and the wounding of another in a Brockton double shooting last month, officials said.
Shamallah Jones is charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in the shooting of Gregory Grantsis, 36, in the early hours of Nov. 9, the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement.
Brockton police responded to a call of shots fired near 69 Tremont St. just after 1:30 a.m., the statement said. When police arrived, they found two male victims outside a 2007 Mazda 3 parked in the middle of the road.
Grantsis was shot in the face and was pronounced dead after being taken to Brockton Hospital, according to the statement. Another victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and torso, the statement said.
The district attorney’s office did not identify the second victim or another person who was in the Mazda but was not injured.
Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Jones and arrested him at an address in Boston.
Jones will be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court, according to the district attorney’s office.
Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.