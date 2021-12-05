Three homeless men died early Sunday morning after a fire ripped through a vacant duplex in Bangor, Maine, officials said.
Tim Tuttle, 28; Dylan Smith, 31; and Andrew Allen, 56, were found inside the burned building at 194 and 196 Union St., which had been vacant for about a year, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Public Safety.
All three were taken to the office of the state medical examiner, where autopsies were expected to be performed on Monday, officials said.
The Bangor Fire Department received a 911 call reporting the fire at 4:43 a.m., according to the statement. Firefighters rescued one person, and a passing citizen assisted a second in escaping.
The fire’s cause is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office in cooperation with Bangor police and the fire officials. Investigators will return to scene Monday, according to the statement.