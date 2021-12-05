Soon after sunset, Zarchi and his wife, Chenchie Zarchi, got on two separate bucket lifts with elected officials, including Governor Charlie Baker and City Councilor Kenzie Bok, and lit the menorah, passing a long torch between the lifts so they would all get the chance to ignite the flames. On the opposite side of Kenmore Square, a Boston Fire Department truck extended its ladder and dropped small sacks of gelt, chocolate coins traditionally eaten on Hanukkah, onto the crowd.

“A flame is never stagnant,” said Zarchi, of Central Synagogue Boston. “It’s never paralyzed. There’s always motion and movement. It’s always swaying and dancing, kissing heaven, licking the air. In many ways, that represents our lives, which are always in a state of motion and movement.”

On the last night of Hanukkah Sunday, in front of a 32-foot-tall menorah towering over Copley Square, Rabbi Mayer Zarchi described the lit flames atop menorahs across the world as representative of human souls.

“Life is filled with fluctuations, but when you gaze at the flames, you also see a very deep tranquility and serenity, a silence of warmth and intimacy,” Zarchi said. “It’s almost like the flames are inviting us to show up to life with full presence ... to be able to appreciate life itself.”

Baker said that to him the candles represented “the right to practice your religion freely and without harm or persecution.”

“One of the reasons I make it a point to be here every year to celebrate this menorah is to make absolutely clear to everyone and anyone that here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, we believe in people’s religious freedoms, we believe in their right to practice their faith,” he said.

Sharon Rich, who attended the lighting, said her Hanukkah nights are usually more modest — smaller celebrations at home with family.

“Our Hanukkah is a lot more grounded,” she said.

But she and her husband, Howard Rich, came from their home nearby to celebrate with the Zarchis and the rest of the crowd.

“It’s good to feel community,” Rich said.





