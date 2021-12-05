Liana is a talkative 15-year-old who loves reading and writing. She even hopes to become an author when she gets older!

Liana is interested in arts and crafts projects, and her favorite genre of music is country.

Liana is also interested in arts and crafts projects, and her favorite genre of music is country.

In school, Liana has developed a great deal of confidence in herself, and her teachers report she is doing well.

Liana is legally free for adoption and can be placed in an active one or two-parent family where there is at least one female caretaker. She should either be the youngest or only child. The ideal family for Liana is one that is patient and provides consistent structure and follow-through in her everyday life.

Advertisement

It would also be beneficial if her future family maintained some level of contact between Liana and her sister.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org . The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.