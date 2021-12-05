A 32-year-old man who was found dead in the Pittsfield State Forest on Saturday died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office said in a statement Sunday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the man as Reymon Delacruz-Batista of Pittsfield, the district attorney’s office said.

“I send my condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Delacruz-Batista, who was a beloved father of three young children. Law enforcement is diligently working to identify the person or persons responsible for this murder,” Harrington said in the statement.