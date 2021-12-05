A 32-year-old man who was found dead in the Pittsfield State Forest on Saturday died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office said in a statement Sunday.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the man as Reymon Delacruz-Batista of Pittsfield, the district attorney’s office said.
“I send my condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Delacruz-Batista, who was a beloved father of three young children. Law enforcement is diligently working to identify the person or persons responsible for this murder,” Harrington said in the statement.
Hunters found Delacruz-Batista’s body in the state forest around 5:10 a.m. Saturday, the district attorney’s office said. The Pittsfield police and fire departments responded, and paramedics pronounced Delacruz-Batista dead at the scene. State Police and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s office also responded, the district attorney’s office said.
Investigators are asking anyone who lives in the area with a home surveillance system to share recordings from Friday night into Saturday morning with detectives. Anyone with information can call the Berkshire State Police Detectives at 413-499-1112 or the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.
“My office will continue to work collaboratively with law enforcement and community members to address and prevent gun violence. We ask that anyone with information about this shooting support our efforts by reporting what they know to law enforcement,” Harrington said.
