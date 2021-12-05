The body of a 22-year-old University of New Hampshire student and Massachusetts native was found near the school’s Durham, N.H., campus Sunday afternoon after he was reported missing a day earlier, Durham police said in a statement.
A New England K-9 Search and Rescue team found Vincenzo Lirosi’s body about 1:20 p.m. in a marshy area off Coe Drive, police said.
“Though this is not the outcome we had all hoped for, we are grateful that we were able to find Vincenzo and bring some closure to his family,” Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said in the statement.
Lirosi was last seen between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Saturday after he had been drinking with friends, police said. He didn’t make it to his home on Woodman Road and was reported missing at 3 a.m. Saturday, police said.
Advertisement
He was believed to have taken a shortcut through a wooded area near Woodman Road to reach his home, police said.
The New Hampshire State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.
Other agencies that assisted Durham police in the search for Lirosi included New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish and Game, the UNH Police Department, the Strafford County Sheriff’s Department, and New Hampshire State Liquor Enforcement, the statement said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.