The body of a 22-year-old University of New Hampshire student and Massachusetts native was found near the school’s Durham, N.H., campus Sunday afternoon after he was reported missing a day earlier, Durham police said in a statement.

A New England K-9 Search and Rescue team found Vincenzo Lirosi’s body about 1:20 p.m. in a marshy area off Coe Drive, police said.

“Though this is not the outcome we had all hoped for, we are grateful that we were able to find Vincenzo and bring some closure to his family,” Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said in the statement.