A 73-year-old woman who died Saturday after being injured by a sheep at a Bolton farm where she was volunteering was identified by police on Sunday as Kim Taylor of Wellesley.

Taylor, a longtime volunteer at Cultivate Care Farms, was taking care of livestock alone in a pen there when a sheep charged at Taylor and repeatedly rammed her, causing “extensive serious injuries,” according to a statement from Bolton police.

Police and EMS responded to the farm at 401 Main St. after receiving a call just after 9 a.m., police said.