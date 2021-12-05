A 73-year-old woman who died Saturday after being injured by a sheep at a Bolton farm where she was volunteering was identified by police on Sunday as Kim Taylor of Wellesley.
Taylor, a longtime volunteer at Cultivate Care Farms, was taking care of livestock alone in a pen there when a sheep charged at Taylor and repeatedly rammed her, causing “extensive serious injuries,” according to a statement from Bolton police.
Police and EMS responded to the farm at 401 Main St. after receiving a call just after 9 a.m., police said.
Shortly after emergency services arrived at the farm, Taylor went into cardiac arrest, the statement said. She was later pronounced dead at Marlborough Hospital.
“Bolton Animal Control is working with Cultivate Care Farms’ staff on the future outcome of the sheep,” police said.
