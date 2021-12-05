Authorities are investigating after a male victim was shot and killed in Lawrence on Sunday night, Lawrence police said in a statement.
Officers were called to Crosby Street about 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said. Paramedics began treating the victim at the scene and he was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.
Police said they do not believe the shooting was random.
Lawrence police and State Police assigned to the Essex district attorney’s office are investigating.
