“I’m not a usual handout type person,” the mother of three apologizes in her letter to Globe Santa. She explains that her husband can’t work because he is disabled and she lost her job due to COVID-19.

Another mother writes: “I never used Globe Santa before because I was slightly embarrassed. I’m not going to lie. I’m really struggling.”

“I am sure you have heard, time and time again, the single mother reason, but it really is a good reason,” a third mother writes, sounding despondent. Her husband was deported years ago. “I cannot do it on my own.”

It’s very hard to ask for help. Many letter writers express sadness, regret, even shame. Yet every year, thousands of parents, grandparents, even siblings — in financial need — overcome their hesitation and turn to Globe Santa to request gift assistance for children who might otherwise go without any gifts. Sometimes they tell heart-wrenching stories that are deeply personal and cannot be easy to share.

A grandmother with throat cancer who just had her voice box removed is now caring for her 11-year-old grandson. “He has overcome all his demons caused by a bad situation due to his mother,” she tells Globe Santa. “I can use help in any way.”

Another woman lost her daughter to cancer a year ago, and is now raising her 10-year old granddaughter. “It has been a tough and sad year for both of us,” she writes. “We are both trying to go one with life. I am doing my best to keep her happy.”

A young boy writes on behalf of his three younger siblings, ages 2, 7 and 10. “I need help with my family,” the letter reads. “My grandpa, my dad, and my mom [are] always working and by the time they come home they are exhausted and too tired to check on us … My dad is always working. He [is a] cook and he will be sweaty. The kitchen is the hottest place. I hope this helps you understand why we need help.”

There is no “usual” type of story in Globe Santa’s mailbox. These letters convey the randomness of hard times, tragedy, or bad luck. There are stories of new Americans trying to do their best to be good citizens, of people impoverished by the COVID-10 pandemic, of those whose previously comfortable lives have been derailed by illness or by a cruel cascade of catastrophes.

“This last year has been nothing short of devastating for our family,” writes a mother of two girls, ages 6 and 11. My kids’ dad had a bad stroke 11 months ago at just 31 years old. This has impacted us in all ways. Taking him permanently out of work with a brain injury, partially paralyzed and [with] heart conditions. We have two children who have special needs. With all the care they need, it’s very difficult for me to work. We are now struggling more than ever.”

A common theme in these letters is a profound love for their children and heartfelt gratitude to Globe Santa.

“Thank you for inviting us to this program,” wrote the woman whose husband had a stroke, “and may God bless all who help make it possible.”

Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has been providing toys, books, and games to needy children for 66 years. Last year the program helped more than 17,000 children in 190 cities and towns in Greater Boston. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.

Eat and Shop to benefit Globe Santa: On Monday Dec. 6, Eataly Boston at 800 Boylston St. is donating 10 percent of all market and restaurant sales to Globe Santa. Visit from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., eat in their restaurants and do your holiday shopping, and help raise funds for children in need.