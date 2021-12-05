A 35-year-old Woonsocket, R.I., man was killed on Route 146 in Uxbridge Saturday night after he crossed the median into the northbound side of the highway, striking another car, according to State Police.

Jonathan Marmol was driving a 2004 Honda Accord on the southbound side of the highway when he crossed over the median onto the northbound side of Route 146, hitting a 2018 Subaru Outback, State Police said in a statement. Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash, and Marmol was determined to be dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, a 62-year-old West Boylston man, was treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to the statement.