The Eagles (6-6, 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) started the season 4-0, lost the next four to open ACC play, and went 2-2 in their final four games to set up a matchup with the Pirates (7-5, 5-3 American Athletic Conference).

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, and the game is slated to air on ESPN. This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Boston College will face East Carolina in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland, on Monday, Dec. 27.

“It feels like almost three different seasons that we’ve played,” head coach Jeff Hafley said, following a loss to Wake Forest to end the regular season.

Advertisement

The Eagles are 14-13 all-time in bowl games. Their 2018 matchup with Boise State was ruled a no-contest due to lightning, then they lost to Cincinnati in the Birmingham bowl to cap the 2019 season before electing to skip a bowl game last year. This will be their first bowl game under Hafley.

They have 13 players on the roster from Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Associate head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim is from Washington, D.C.

“It will be a great homecoming for our players from the DMV and it is home to so many of our BC alums,” Boston College Director of Athletics Pat Kraft said. “We look forward to a great bowl trip to Washington, D.C. and playing in Annapolis.”

East Carolina took Houston to overtime, also crushed a mutual opponent in Temple, beat Memphis and Navy, and faced an unbeaten Cincinnati team heading to the College Football Playoff.

…

Many speculated that the Eagles would head to the inaugural Fenway Bowl, but instead, it will be Virginia (6-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) vs. SMU (8-4, 4-4 American Athletic Conference).

Kickoff is set for Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m. at Fenway Park, and the game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Advertisement

It will be the Cavaliers’ first game in Boston since they visited Boston College in 2010.

“Playing at such a historic venue will be a special opportunity for our football program and a great experience for our fans,” Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said.