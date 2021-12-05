But even as Portland made its run, the Celtics’ scorching shooting never really abandoned them. They scored however they wished, whenever they wished, and midway through the fourth quarter they had regained all of their previous lead, and then some, eventually securing a dominant 145-117 win.

Then, in a blink, their large cushion was gone. The Blazers were within 1 point, the Celtics were complaining to officials, and an implosion appeared more likely than the alternative.

PORTLAND — The Celtics were in need of a feel-good start Saturday, and when they surged to an early 21-point lead against the Trail Blazers it appeared they could be in position to coast to a comfortable win and turn their attention to the rest of this grueling trip.

The Celtics made 56.3 percent of their shots and 56.8 percent of their 3-pointers, both season highs by wide margins. Boston had made more than 50 percent of its shots just once in 23 games this year.

Saturday’s sparkling performance came one night after the Celtics allowed the Jazz to drill 27 3-pointers against them in a 137-130 loss, the most ever by a Boston opponent. After that game, though, the Celtics were hopeful that their own offensive outburst could be a sign of things to come, and the momentum certainly did not disappear on this night.

Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schröder led the Celtics with 31 points apiece, and both were able to watch the final minutes perched on the bench. The end turned into a show, anyway, with Portland native Payton Pritchard pouring in 16 points in front of a Blazers crowd that was delighted by his performance.

Near the end, the Celtics bench received a technical foul, but this one was essentially for having too much fun, as the celebration after one of Pritchard’s jumpers spilled onto the court.

The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown (hamstring), Al Horford (back), and Romeo Langford (ankle).

Observations from the game:

▪ This season has been quite a struggle for second-year wing Aaron Nesmith, so it had to be encouraging for the Celtics to see him heat up from beyond the arc in the second half. He entered the game shooting just 21.3 percent from the 3-point line this year with just eight made baskets, but he hit three in a row during the second half. Shooting might be this team’s biggest weakness, and it would be a boon for Boston if they can get some reliable firepower off the bench.

▪ The Celtics started the game by making 14 of 15 shots, six of seven 3-pointers, and four of four free throws. They got decent looks from beyond the arc and faced little to no resistance when they attacked the hoop. All but one of Boston’s first-quarter baskets came either in the paint or beyond the 3-point line, a very Jazz-like and efficient approach.

▪ Boston led by 21 points late in the first quarter, and with the team playing the second game of a back-to-back set without three key rotation players, coach Ime Udoka went deep into his bench in the second quarter, turning to Payton Pritchard and Juancho Hernangomez, who have been used sparingly this season. Both players connected on 3-pointers, but the defense appeared slightly disconnected with groups that have simply not shared the floor much this year. Portland began to warm up with fast-break opportunities, and Boston’s starters could not slow them when they returned, as the Blazers used an 18-3 run to pull within 50-48.

▪ The final points of that burst came when Marcus Smart fouled C.J. McCollum on a 3-pointer. He made matters worse moments later by picking up a technical foul for voicing his displeasure to a referee, giving McCollum four free throws.

▪ Portland pulled within 1 before the Celtics steadied themselves a bit near the end of the half. On Boston’s final possession of the quarter Tatum rushed upcourt and missed a layup just before time expired, but Enes Kanter Freedom was there to clean it up with an emphatic putback slam. Freedom had a productive year for Portland last season and received a nice ovation when he entered the game, and he had perhaps his best half since he last played for the Blazers, registering 7 points and 10 rebounds in 14 minutes.

▪ The Blazers had no answer for Boston’s Schröder/Smart backcourt. Smart consistently looked to overpower Portland’s guards with post-ups and had good success. He did not force plays, but he patiently backed down his defender before either striking with a crafty shot or drawing a foul. On one third-quarter play he posted up Dennis Smith Jr. and extended his arms a bit before going up for a shot, drawing an easy foul.

Schröder, meanwhile, warmed up from beyond the 3-point arc, and then used that threat to start blitzing to the rim however he pleased in the third quarter.

▪ Tatum started the game with a nice mix of offense, hitting a 3-pointer, a layup, and a pair of free throws, and he never really lost his rhythm. The Blazers defenders looked tired guarding him, and there was further evidence of that when they fouled him on consecutive 3-point attempts late in the third.

