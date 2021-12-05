Collins returned to practice Wednesday after missing three games with an ankle injury. The Patriots have until Dec. 22 to activate him to the 53-man roster; otherwise, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

New England has to activate Collins off injured reserve by 4 p.m. in order for him to play.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins traveled with the team to Buffalo, which means he could be available for Monday night’s showdown against the Bills.

In five games with the Patriots this season, Collins has seven tackles, including two for a loss, and an interception. He rejoined the team in October for his third career stint in New England.

Advertisement

Rookie outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins, meanwhile, did not make the trip to Buffalo and has been downgraded to out for Monday. Perkins did not practice on Saturday because of an illness. He has yet to be active for a game this season.

The Patriots have seven other players listed as questionable for Monday’s game — David Andrews (shoulder), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), right tackle Trent Brown (calf/wrist), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), and punt returner Gunner Olszewski (ankle).

Barmore, Bentley, Brown, and Folk were also questionable last week and all played against the Titans.

Safety Kyle Dugger and running back J.J. Taylor both remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.