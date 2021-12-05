Cincinnati (7-5) stormed back after falling behind, 24-0, in the second quarter. Mixon’s 7-yard TD run made it 24-22 with 7:10 left in the third. But Mixon was stuffed on the 2-point conversion try and Campbell’s fumble return in the fourth helped close it out for Los Angeles.

Herbert was 26 of 35 for 317 yards as Los Angeles (7-5) bounced back nicely after losing at Denver last weekend. Mike Williams had five receptions for 110 yards, and Keenan Allen caught two of Herbert’s TD passes.

The Bengals committed four of the game's seven turnovers. Battling a hand injury for much of the day, Burrow threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

After Campbell’s TD, Los Angeles forced Cincinnati to punt. Herbert then directed a four-play, 52-yard drive capped by a 1-yard TD for Austin Ekeler.

The Bengals still had time, but Burrow was intercepted in the end zone by Chris Harris Jr. with 8:07 left. Cincinnati got the ball back again, but Burrow threw short to Tee Higgins on fourth-and-5.

Even after defensive end Joey Bosa went out in the first quarter with a possible concussion, the Chargers’ usually terrible run defense bottled up Mixon, who rushed for 54 yards after recording back-to-back 100-yard games.

Burrow was 24 for 40 for 300 yards. He was sacked six times. Tee Higgins had nine receptions for 138 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown for Cincinnati's first score of the game.

Allen helped key Los Angeles' fast start, scoring twice in the first quarter on a 4-yard reception and a 7-yarder. Herbert's 44-yard TD to Jaylen Guyton made it 24-0 early in the second quarter.

Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17 — Tom Brady threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to longtime favorite target Rob Gronkowski, and Tampa Bay (9-3) moved to the brink of clinching the NFC South title, their lead four games over the division’s other three teams, including Atlanta (5-7). The 44-year-old Brady completed 38 of 51 passes, including touchdowns of 27 and 11 yards to Gronkowski — their first scoring passes since Week 2 against the Falcons. He also overcame a blunder in the final minute of the first half, when 278-pound defensive lineman Marlon Davidson picked off a short pass and glided 3 yards into the end zone for a touchdown to cut Atlanta’s deficit to 20-17. It was the final Falcons points, as Matt Ryan was sacked five times.

Dolphins 20, Giants 9 — Tua Tagovailoa threw a pair of short touchdown passes to Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins, and host Miami (6-7) extended its winning streak to five games. Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for 90 yards for the Dolphins, and rookie Jaelan Phillips had two more sacks — giving him five in his past two games. Tagovailoa completed 30 of 41 passes for 244 yards and the two scores. Mike Glennon started at quarterback for New York (4-8) in place of Daniel Jones, who was sidelined with a neck injury. Glennon completed 23 of 44 throws for 187 yards, diagnosed postgame with a concussion, and Saquon Barkley had 55 rushing yards on 11 carries. Graham Gano had three field goals for the Giants, who didn’t find the end zone against a defense that has yielded only 55 points during its win streak.

Lions 29, Vikings 27 — Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired to cap a 75-yard march without a timeout, lifting previously winless Detroit (1-10-1) in a stunner. Goff threw two touchdown passes in the first half to put Detroit ahead by 14 points, but turned over the ball twice in the second half to help Minnesota (5-7) reel off 16 points in the first 18 minutes after halftime. Kirk Cousins put the Vikings ahead with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson with 1:50 left, but failed on a 2-point conversion for the third time. Goff finished 25 of 41 for 296 yards with three touchdowns, an interception, and a fumble. St. Brown had 10 receptions for 86 yards, while Jefferson had 11 for a career-high 182 yards, taking advantage when Adam Thielen injured his left ankle.

Cardinals 33, Bears 22 — Kyler Murray threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in his return from an ankle injury, and visiting Arizona (10-2) intercepted Andy Dalton four times. The Cardinals got back Murray and three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins after both players missed three games because of injuries, then improved to 7-0 on the road, with each win by 10 points or more. Murray completed 11 of 15 passes for 123 yards, giving him 10,092 in three seasons, while Hopkins caught two passes for 32 yards. Dalton, making his second straight start with Justin Fields sidelined because of broken ribs, matched a career high for interceptions.

Eagles 33, Jets 18 — In East Rutherford, N.J., Gardner Minshew led clock-eating Philadelphia (6-7) to scores on its first seven possessions in relief of Jalen Hurts, who was out with an ankle injury. The former Jacksonville starter was 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns to Dallas Goedert. Kenneth Gainwell ran for a score, and Jake Elliott kicked four field goals as the Eagles improved to 12-0 all-time against New York (3-9), though it might have come at a cost as running back Miles Sanders left in the fourth quarter with his own ankle injury. The Jets scored touchdowns on their first three possessions as well, but held the ball for only 70 seconds in the third quarter — just three plays for 3 yards.

Colts 31, Texans 0 — Jonathan Taylor ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns, and Indianapolis (7-6) grabbed two takeaways in the first quarter, never challenged by host Houston (2-10). Taylor, who leads the NFL in yards rushing, has 16 rushing touchdowns and at least one in 10 straight games, the longest streak in the NFL since LaDainian Tomlinson did it in 18 straight in the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Carson Wentz threw for 158 yards and a touchdown for the Colts, while Houston’s Tyrod Taylor was benched in the third quarter either due to injury — he hyperextended his wrist and the trainers weren’t sure that he could grip the ball — or ineffectiveness, as he was 5 for 13 for 45 yards before being replaced.