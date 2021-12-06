Olivia Rodrigo announces Boston date for 2022 ‘Sour’ world tour

Olivia Rodrigo, the 18-year-old pop sensation known for her breakthrough hits “Drivers License” and “good 4 u,” is taking her talents on the road next year for her first world tour.
On Monday, Rodrigo announced the dates for her “Sour” tour, which kicks off in April 2022 in San Francisco, and wraps up in London in July. The tour includes a May 3 show at Roadrunner, a new 3,500-seat concert venue due to open in Allston next spring.
SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!! with angels @gracieabrams @HolHumberstone and @babyqueen!! tix on sale Friday!!!!💗🎸💜🌈 pic.twitter.com/WgGyHrAom9— Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) December 6, 2021
According to the Roadrunner website, Holly Humberstone will open for Rodrigo’s Boston show. Other opening acts for the tour include Gracie Abrams and Baby Queen — all young women singer-songwriters.
The “Sour” tour, named after her debut album, comes less than two weeks after Rodrigo earned seven Grammy Award nominations. Her nominations include Album of the Year, Best New Artist, and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Drivers License.”
Tickets for the Roadrunner show will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., according to the Roadrunner website. Prices for tickets to the all-ages show are listed at $49.50, according to the venue.
Here’s a look at the full “Sour” tour schedule:
April 2: San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 5: Portland, Ore., Theater of the Clouds
April 6: Seattle, WAMU Theater
April 7: Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 9: Salt Lake City, UCCU Center
April 11 & 12: Denver, Mission Ballroom
April 14: Minneapolis Armory
April 15 & 16: Chicago, Aragon Ballroom
April 19: Milwaukee, Eagles Ballroom
April 20: Chesterfield, Mo., The Factory
April 22: Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 23: Detroit, Masonic Temple Theatre
April 26 & 27: New York, N.Y., Radio City Music Hall
April 29 & 30: Toronto, Massey Hall
May 3: Boston, Roadrunner
May 4: Washington, D,C., Anthem
May 6: Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia
May 7: Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia
May 9: Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy
May 10: Nashville, Grand Ole Opry House
May 13: Austin, Texas, Moody Amphitheater
May 14: Irving, Texas, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 17: Phoenix, Arizona Federal Theatre
May 18: San Diego, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
May 20: Las Vegas, The Chelsea
May 21: Santa Barbara, Calif., Santa Barbara Bowl
May 24 & 25: Los Angeles, Greek Theatre
June 11: Hamburg, Stadtpark
June 13: Berlin, Verti Music Hall
June 15: Zurich, Halle 622
June 16: Milan, Fabrique
June 18: Cologne, Germany, Palladium
June 19: Brussels, Forest National
June 21: Paris, Zénith
June 22: Amsterdam, AFAS Live
June 29: Cork, Live At The Marquee
June 30: Dublin, Fairview Park
July 2: Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
July 3: Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester
July 4: Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy Birmingham
July 6 & 7: London, Eventim Apollo
