Olivia Rodrigo announces Boston date for 2022 ‘Sour’ world tour

On Monday, Rodrigo announced the dates for her “Sour” tour, which kicks off in April 2022 in San Francisco, and wraps up in London in July. The tour includes a May 3 show at Roadrunner, a new 3,500-seat concert venue due to open in Allston next spring .

Olivia Rodrigo, the 18-year-old pop sensation known for her breakthrough hits “Drivers License” and “good 4 u,” is taking her talents on the road next year for her first world tour.

According to the Roadrunner website, Holly Humberstone will open for Rodrigo’s Boston show. Other opening acts for the tour include Gracie Abrams and Baby Queen — all young women singer-songwriters.

Advertisement

The “Sour” tour, named after her debut album, comes less than two weeks after Rodrigo earned seven Grammy Award nominations. Her nominations include Album of the Year, Best New Artist, and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Drivers License.”

Tickets for the Roadrunner show will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., according to the Roadrunner website. Prices for tickets to the all-ages show are listed at $49.50, according to the venue.

Here’s a look at the full “Sour” tour schedule:

April 2: San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 5: Portland, Ore., Theater of the Clouds

April 6: Seattle, WAMU Theater

April 7: Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 9: Salt Lake City, UCCU Center

April 11 & 12: Denver, Mission Ballroom

April 14: Minneapolis Armory

April 15 & 16: Chicago, Aragon Ballroom

April 19: Milwaukee, Eagles Ballroom

April 20: Chesterfield, Mo., The Factory

April 22: Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 23: Detroit, Masonic Temple Theatre

April 26 & 27: New York, N.Y., Radio City Music Hall

April 29 & 30: Toronto, Massey Hall

Advertisement

May 3: Boston, Roadrunner

May 4: Washington, D,C., Anthem

May 6: Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia

May 7: Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia

May 9: Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10: Nashville, Grand Ole Opry House

May 13: Austin, Texas, Moody Amphitheater

May 14: Irving, Texas, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 17: Phoenix, Arizona Federal Theatre

May 18: San Diego, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

May 20: Las Vegas, The Chelsea

May 21: Santa Barbara, Calif., Santa Barbara Bowl

May 24 & 25: Los Angeles, Greek Theatre

June 11: Hamburg, Stadtpark

June 13: Berlin, Verti Music Hall

June 15: Zurich, Halle 622

June 16: Milan, Fabrique

June 18: Cologne, Germany, Palladium

June 19: Brussels, Forest National

June 21: Paris, Zénith

June 22: Amsterdam, AFAS Live

June 29: Cork, Live At The Marquee

June 30: Dublin, Fairview Park

July 2: Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

July 3: Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester

July 4: Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy Birmingham

July 6 & 7: London, Eventim Apollo

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.