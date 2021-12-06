The news channel decided to dismiss the host of “Cuomo Prime Time” for his involvement in his brother Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct defense — and, perhaps in part, for a recent sexual misconduct allegation by a former colleague at another network. Early on, Chris Cuomo had claimed he was just lightly advising his brother, at the time the governor of New York, but newer evidence released last week indicated that he used his position as a journalist to actively pursue information about upcoming stories on the scandal and about the women making accusations against Andrew Cuomo.

I’m happy to see that CNN fired Chris Cuomo on Saturday , after suspending him indefinitely on Tuesday.

“Based on the report we received regarding Chris’s conduct with his brother’s defense, we had cause to terminate,” a CNN spokeswoman said in a statement released Saturday night. “When new allegations came to us this week, we took them seriously, and saw no reason to delay taking immediate action.”

CNN shouldn’t have been surprised at Chris Cuomo’s behavior, of course; he’d already pushed ethical boundaries by hosting and celebrating Andrew on his CNN show early in the pandemic. At the time, it appeared as if Chris Cuomo and the network were essentially endorsing the governor. CNN allowed the untoward display reportedly because of the unusual nature of the COVID-19 crisis. And the fact that the ratings for “Cuomo Prime Time” rose during that period surely couldn’t have hurt. But afterward, as the governor’s scandal heated up, the brothers may well have thought they had CNN in their pocket.

These days, it’s good to see a news organization, even a flawed one like CNN, assert some kind of concern about journalistic ethics. Certainly Fox News does not bother with these kinds of issues, no matter how cozy its talent is with a number of politicians, not least of all former president Donald Trump.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. And just like that, “And Just Like That” has arrived. The revival of “Sex and the City” (minus Kim Cattrall) premieres with two episodes on Thursday on HBO Max. Let’s see how it is. I always approach revivals with some skepticism, since so many of them — “Arrested Development,” “Murphy Brown,” “Mad About You” — have disappointed. They tend to feel dated and unnecessary, especially since the original series — “Dexter,” I’m looking at you — had already run out of new ideas.

2. A pair of remarkable performances by Olivia Colman and David Thewlis — who play Chris and Susan Edwards, the British couple who became famous true-crime figures when they murdered her parents and buried them in the backyard of a row house — make HBO’s “Landscapers” worthwhile. In the four-part miniseries, which premieres Monday at 9 p.m., the actors create a complex marriage filled with pathos, protectiveness, and shared illusions. The show’s narrative style, however, may challenge some viewers, as it lapses in and out of experimental settings — the pair in a western movie, for example, or the pair amid the film crew on a stage set. Try it and see.

3. Do you want it this way? “A Very Boy Band Holiday” is bringing together members of various boy bands to sing holiday hits. Who’ll be there? Participants include Joey Fatone (’NSYNC), Chris Kirkpatrick (’NSYNC), Lance Bass (’NSYNC), Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men), Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men), Bobby Brown (New Edition), Michael Bivins (New Edition), Joey McIntyre (New Kids on the Block), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-Town), Nick Lachey (98 Degrees), Drew Lachey (98 Degrees), Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees), and Justin Jeffre (98 Degrees). The special airs Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

FBI agents examine a former hideout of Osama bin Laden in a scene from the HBO documentary "The Forever Prisoner." HBO

4. Alex Gibney’s “The Forever Prisoner,” due Monday at 10 p.m. on HBO, tells the story of Abu Zubaydah, the first detainee subjected to the CIA’s program of Enhanced Interrogation Techniques after 9/11 — techniques also known as torture. The documentary looks into deceptive practices that the US government used to expedite and legalize those techniques, and it includes first-hand accounts from the first two interrogators to question Zubaydah. Having never been charged, Zubaydah remains at Guantánamo Bay.

5. This certainly isn’t as exciting as the first two installments of the “Live in Front of a Studio Audience.” After redoing episodes of “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons,” and “Good Times,” the series is returning with live reenactments of episodes of “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes.” Oh well. The cast for “The Facts of Life”: Ann Dowd (as Mrs. Garrett), Jennifer Aniston (as Blair), Kathryn Hahn (as Jo), Gabrielle Union (as Tootie), and Allison Tolman (as Natalie). The cast for “Diff’rent Strokes”: Dowd (again as Mrs. Garrett), John Lithgow (as Mr. Drummond), Kevin Hart (as Arnold), and Damon Wayans (as Willis). The special airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

6. It’s an interesting time — the December holiday dead zone — for ABC to premiere a new series. “Abbott Elementary,” due Tuesday at 9 p.m., is a workplace sitcom about a group of teachers in a Philadelphia public school. The show was created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars, and the cast features Tyler James Williams, who started out playing the title role in “Everybody Hates Chris.”

CHANNEL SURFING

“Welcome to Earth” Will Smith travels around the world in this six-parter. Disney+, Wednesday

“Voir” A six-episode collection of visual essays on special cinematic moments, from David Fincher. Netflix, Monday

“Saturday Morning All Star Hits” Kyle Mooney hosts this eight-episode spoof of Saturday-morning cartoons of the 1980s. Netflix, Friday

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.