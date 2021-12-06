Dispatches from ‘Boston Strangler’ set: Production begins filming in Belmont

“For this movie, they are converting the facade of Winn Brook to resemble a 1960s police station,” Mecklenburg said in an email to parents. “Other than the general excitement from our brush with fame ... there will be no interruption to the learning routines.”

On Monday, the school was temporarily transformed into a police station for filming, which took place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to an email from Winn Brook School principal Anita Mecklenburg,

The Winn Brook Elementary School in Belmont was the backdrop for the first day of filming on “Boston Strangler,” the upcoming 20th Century Studios film about a series of murders that terrorized Boston in the early 1960s, starring Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, and Oscar winner Chris Cooper.

On Monday, several 1960s-era vehicles, including cars with “Cambridge Police” on the doors, were parked at the school and nearby, including on Statler and Waterhouse roads. A house at 47 Statler Road will be used as the home of reporter Loretta McLaughlin, played by Knightley, who first connected the clues among the series of murders while she was working at the Boston Record American.

Another 1960s vehicle outside the Winn Brook Elementary School in Belmont. Jason Tuohey/Globe Staff

A tent was also set up at the Winn Brook Elementary School for crews and actors to use on breaks. Steel Reel Catering, a Pittsburg and Cleveland-based television/movie catering company, will be providing meals for production through the end of February, according to owner and manager Missi Miller.

“We’ve been here since 3 a.m., and we’ll be here all day,” Miller said, adding that “it’s basically setting up and breaking down a restaurant every day.” Steel Reel will feed about 185 people on Monday, Miller said.

On the menu for the cast and crew on Monday: blackened salmon, teriyaki chicken, barbecue beef brisket, organic roasted butternut squash, caramelized Brussels sprouts, and batter-dipped ricotta stuffed blossoms, plus a variety of salads and desserts, according to Miller. Steel Reel makes everything out of a truck that is parked on set, and also tries to partner with nearby businesses to showcase local dishes.

As far as celebrity sightings go, Miller said she hadn’t seen anything yet.

“We’re pretty far from the set today,” Miller said, adding that it’s different for every production they cater for. “Some stars go right through the catering line every day ... And others you might not see because someone gets their food for them. I haven’t gotten a feel for this one yet.”

Keira Knightley will play journalist Loretta McLaughlin in "Boston Strangler," a movie about infamous 1960s serial killer Albert DeSalvo (right). Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Jack O'Connell/Globe Staff

Steel Reel has catered for other films shot in Boston, including “Honest Thief” starring Liam Neeson, “The Unholy” with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and “Jungleland” starring Charlie Hunnam, according to Miller.

“We love working here,” Miller said, adding that they’ll be here with production through the end of February: “Wherever they go, we’ll go.”

Filming will continue in the South End on Tuesday, according to a notice informing residents about road closures. There will be no parking on Dwight Street between Tremont Street and Shawmut Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the flyer. Production will also be parking 1960s vehicles on Shawmut and Tremont on Tuesday.

“Our film is set in the early 1960s, so we will be requesting to clear all parking on Dwight Street in order to facilitate parking period appropriate vehicles for our day of filming,” the flyer said.

Over the course of the next two months, “Boston Strangler,” will also be filming in Roxbury, Roslindale, Jamaica Plain, Braintree, Lynn, Lowell, and Wellesley, according to a source familiar with production.

