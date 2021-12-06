About 200 UMass Memorial Health workers fired for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19

The news comes as hospitals are running into mounting capacity issues as the surge of infections continues to rise and the worrisome Omicron variant has arrived in Massachusetts, as it has in a number of other states.

“About 200 caregivers have been separated from UMass Memorial Health because they did not meet the deadline to become vaccinated by December 1,” said spokesperson Debora Spano in a statement. “We truly hoped that everyone would get the vaccine and stayed in the UMass Memorial family, but as a healthcare organization, we must protect our patients and other caregivers.”

Some 200 employees of UMass Memorial Health, the largest hospital system in Central Massachusetts, have lost their jobs for failing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the system’s Dec. 1 deadline, a spokesperson said Monday.

“We ran out of ICU beds today,” said Dr. Eric Dickson, chief executive of UMass Memorial Health in Worcester, in an interview last week. “That’s as bad as I’ve ever seen it.”

In addition to health systems, many public sector workers are currently subject to vaccine mandates in Massachusetts, including tens of thousands of executive branch employees under the purview of Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration.

Baker’s office confirmed in late October that more than 500 Massachusetts state employees covered under the mandate had been suspended, resigned, or, in some cases, fired for not complying.

In all, 362 state employees are serving five- or 10-day suspensions for not complying with Baker’s order and another 141 have left state government, of whom 11 were terminated, Baker’s office said.

The Baker administration said taken together, those disciplined account for roughly 1 percent of the state’s 42,000 executive branch employees who had to prove their vaccination status or seek an exemption by Oct. 17 or risk being terminated under one of the country’s strictest vaccine mandates.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.