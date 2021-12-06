Boston announces free COVID-19 rapid tests, larger vaccine clinics for hard-hit neighborhoods

Ojikutu said the city will distribute the free tests and masks ahead of the holidays. She said the city is also expanding access to vaccines, including by holding higher capacity vaccine clinics.

Ojikutu joined Mayor Michelle Wu for a press conference in which Wu also announced members of a new COVID-19 advisory committee, which will be chaired by Ojikutu.

The city of Boston will provide 20,000 free rapid antigen home tests as well as free masks to communities with the highest rates of COVID-19 and high barriers to purchasing test kits on their own, Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission, announced Monday.

These will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, Dec. 18, and two Saturdays in January. The first of these will be held at Vine Street Community Center in Roxbury, and there will also be a clinic at City Hall on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“I also think it’s important for us to mention Boston Public Schools,” Ojikutu said. “We need to increase our vaccination amongst our children.”

She said students and their families will have increased access to clinics at schools across the city throughout December and January, in partnership with Boston Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Tufts Medical Center.

Wu also announced the new 17-member advisory group made up of public health professionals and community, business, and cultural leaders, that will assist in decision-making around tackling new variants and working to end the pandemic in Boston, according to a news release from the city.

“Everything is on the table and the goal of this group is to move quickly,” Wu said, adding that Boston is in a very “urgent situation.”





