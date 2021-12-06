Children’s theater will ‘break a leg’ with Christmas cabaret

Break A Leg Theater Works is a children’s theater company that operates throughout the South Shore. Founded by childhood friends Kyle Wrentz and Healy Sammis, the nonprofit often draws in Broadway talent to help teach students ages 8 to 18.

The students will perform “Sounds of the Season” from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Spire Center for Performing Arts, 25 1/2 Court St., Plymouth. Tickets are available for $20 at breakalegtheater.com . Audience members must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and wear a mask throughout the performance.

Break A Leg Theater Works’ annual Christmas cabaret will return in person on Dec. 19 after the 2020 show was a virtual production, along with the rest of its performances last year.

Wrentz and Sammis had a regular programming season planned for 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out any hope of theater in its typical form. After state pandemic restrictions eliminated the group’s ability to host a normal season, organizers decided to offer virtual performances and a virtual performing arts summer camp.

Since Break a Leg Theater Works was already offering some virtual instruction before the pandemic, the transition to completely online instruction was easier than for many organizations. Every day, students would go to three different virtual classes on a variety of topics from acting to puppetry, and even singing and dancing with Broadway performers whose shows were canceled.

“When Broadway shut down, and people were still looking for work, one of the things we were able to do with the pivot right away was called a bunch of different friends from the different shows to come in and teach different classes for the students,” Wrentz said.

Sammis and Wrentz founded Break a Leg in 2015. The two grade school friends originally met in a children’s theater and hoped to found a children’s theater much like their own for years, sometimes pretending to choreograph shows for fun. Using Wrentz’s Broadway connections from his performing career -- including “The Lion King” on Broadway -- and Sammis’ experience in education, the two started making their dream a reality by offering weekend theater programming and expanding into their current lineup.

Wrentz said the hope was to create “a place of acceptance, a place where kids that loved theater, and had a passion for it could come and learn some more, not only from people working in the business, but also from teachers who were very excited about sharing their knowledge and their craft.”

Beyond the theater group’s return to in-person performances, Sammis and Wrentz plan to expand the nonprofit’s offerings, including an internship program for former students who are continuing their theater education in college.

Running the program during the pandemic has provided students with a sense of community.

Despite their successes with creating and running an online program, Sammis said the most impactful moment of running Break A Leg Theater during the pandemic was the sense of community it gave.

“We all learned that you can grow and you can find soothing you through music,” Sammis said. “I think that it brought everybody closer.”

Diana Bravo can be reached at diana.bravo@globe.com.