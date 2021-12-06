Death of University of New Hampshire student from Mass. does not appear suspicious, police say

Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said via email that Lirosi’s death “does not appear suspicious in any way.” He said police had no further information to release Monday morning.

Police said Monday that foul play isn’t suspected in the death of 22-year-old Vincenzo Lirosi, the University of New Hampshire student and Massachusetts native whose body was found Sunday near the school’s Durham, N.H., campus after he was reported missing a day earlier.

The body of 22-year-old University of New Hampshire student Vincenzo Lirosi was found Sunday in Durham, N.H., police said.

The Police Department had said Sunday evening in a statement that a New England K-9 Search and Rescue team found Lirosi’s body hours earlier —around 1:20 p.m. —nin a marshy area off Coe Drive, police said. Lirosi was from Whitman, Mass., police said.

Advertisement

Lirosi was last seen between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Saturday after he had been drinking with friends, police said. He didn’t make it to his home on Woodman Road and was reported missing at 3 a.m. Saturday, police said.

He was believed to have taken a shortcut through a wooded area near Woodman Road to reach his home, police said.

The New Hampshire state medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.

Other agencies that assisted Durham police in the search for Lirosi included New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish and Game, the UNH Police Department, the Strafford County Sheriff’s Department, and New Hampshire State Liquor Enforcement, the statement said.

Erika Mantz, a spokesperson for UNH, said in a statement Monday that the school was saddened to learn of Lirosi’s death.

“We were very saddened to learn the search for Vincenzo did not end as we hoped,” Mantz said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Vincenzo’s family and friends. This is a very sad time for our community and right now we are focused on providing the support and resources needed for everyone who knew him or is impacted by his death.”

Advertisement

The UNH Police Department also offered condolences in a statement posted Sunday to its official Facebook page.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Vincenzo and know that this loss will impact his fellow Wildcats. Whether you knew him or not, he was one of us; please take care of yourselves and one another,” campus police said. “Reach out for help, be kind to one another and know he is #ForeverAWildcat.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.