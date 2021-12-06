Former teacher at Boston school pleads guilty to raping student over four years

The victim told the judge in Suffolk Superior Court that it took years for her to realize how much the secretive sexual relationship stole from her life and how much inner turmoil and pain it had created.

The sexual assaults occurred from 1996 to 2000, when Lockwood was 29 to 33 years old.

David Lockwood, a former science and homeroom teacher at Timilty Middle School in Roxbury, will spend the next four years in prison after admitting to raping a student from the time she was 12 to 16.

“I was in what I thought was a relationship,” she said. “It was not. It was abuse.”

The Boston Globe does not identify victims of sexual abuse.

It took her a long time to come forward, said the woman, who is now 37. Her relationships suffered, her work life, too. Parenting her 13-year-old daughter is now tainted by fears of possible predators.

“This is about me dealing and being able to function,” she said. “It took me years to figure out.”

Lockwood, with his wife looking on, pleaded guilty — four times — to rape of a child.

Bailiffs placed his arms behind his back, snapped handcuffs into place, and without a glance back, the 54-year-old was led out of court on his way to MCI-Cedar Junction in Walpole.

