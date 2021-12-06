Framingham man who taught at a Malden charter school arrested for alleged sexual assault of teenager in Colorado

David Reid, 36, who was taken into custody by Framingham police on Oct. 16 on an arrest warrant out of Colorado, allegedly met a 15-year-old girl online and then assaulted her in a Colorado Springs park between August 2020 and January 2021. He faces charges of sexual assault on a child as part of a pattern and internet luring of a child, police in Colorado said.

A Framingham man who was a teacher at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager in Colorado Springs that he met online, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Monday.

Another man, 26-year-old Michael Garcia, of Westminster, Colo., was arrested a day earlier on charges that he met the same girl online and also sexually assaulted her, police said.

On Sep. 10, the girl’s parents told Colorado Springs police that their daughter had been assaulted by two men that she met in separate instances online, the statement said.

Reid is being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center in Colorado Springs and is scheduled to appear in El Paso County court Dec. 17 for a preliminary hearing, according to jail records and a court docket online.

Officials at the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School did not respond to messages seeking comment Monday night, and Framingham police did not respond to requests for more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.