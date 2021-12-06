‘Hocus Pocus 2′ to begin filming on Federal Hill this Friday

“Hocus Pocus 2″ will begin filming in Federal Hill on Friday afternoon through early Sunday morning, according to people with knowledge of the film’s production. And the Sanderson sisters — played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy — are expected to be on Atwells Avenue for some of the shoots and potentially “flying around on their broomsticks.”

PROVIDENCE — Keep your eye out on the streets and in the sky this weekend in Providence — you might just get a glimpse of one of the Sanderson sisters.

The parking lot at Roma Ristorante, a corner bakery and market, will be transformed into a “Halloween village.”

Rick Simone, head of the Federal Hill Commerce Association, confirmed that scenes of the movie will be filmed on the Hill.

“We are thankful to the Rhode Island Film Commission, Steve Feinberg, and Carol Conley, in particular, for all they do to make our state a destination for these productions,” said Simone. “Disney has been absolutely fantastic to work with.”

Disney’s stunt staff will be setting up throughout the week and plans to buy out at least nine businesses to keep them closed for an undisclosed number of filming days.

Part of Atwells Avenue between America and Sutton Streets will be shut down Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to a city spokesman.

Filming has taken place across Rhode Island, from Benefit Street in Providence, Washington Square in Newport, and Chase Farm in Lincoln, R.I., where a Colonial-era town was built for the set.

The filming has also offered businesses and restaurants in Rhode Island a boost. In Newport, crowds gathered around closed streets for a glimpse of a witchy costume and star, while diners gathered at tables with window seats at Stoneacre Brasserie and Bar ‘Cino. Food trucks like Frisky Fries and La Costa Lobsters & Tacos parked alongside the movie set for crew members and spectators alike.

Simone said further details on temporary business and street closures will be announced later this week.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.