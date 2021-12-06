Jerome Rappaport, philanthropist and civic leader who shaped Boston and its institutions, dies at 94

“Early on, I decided there’s a limitation in changing politics that I couldn’t do,” he said in an interview three weeks ago. “It was easier to rebuild the city than to change its politics.”

Though powerful government posts beckoned, Mr. Rappaport soon realized his path lay elsewhere — as a developer reshaping the city’s neighborhoods and skyline.

Barely into his 20s, Jerry Rappaport was a prodigy who had finished Harvard and Harvard Law School in little more than four years when he helped John B. Hynes defeat James Michael Curley in the historic 1949 mayoral election that changed the course of Boston history.

Advertisement

One of the most storied figures in modern Boston history, Jerome Rappaport died at home in Lincoln early Monday. He was 94.

As the developer for the West End urban renewal project, he played a key role in reinvigorating Boston, though in the more than 60 years since it began, the project has alternately been widely praised for its success and criticized for the families it displaced.

“When you think about it, it’s really a miracle that it got done. It took a lot of dedication to get there,” Mr. Rappaport said in an interview for this obituary.

“I have a sense of pride that it was the major development project in the city that you can walk through today that fulfilled every obligation that we had, and is a continuing urban project,” he added. “And it fits into the pattern of the rest of the city.”

A philanthropist whose keen mind was apparent even in childhood when he was a contestant on the “Whiz Kids” radio show in New York City, Mr. Rappaport left a legacy that is woven through Greater Boston’s civic life and intellectual realm as well.

As a student in the 1940s, he founded the Harvard Law School Forum, which brought speakers such as Presidents John F. Kennedy and Jimmy Carter to the school. In 1950 — the year he passed the bar exam as a lawyer — he founded the New Boston Committee to promote and support City Council and School Committee candidates.

Advertisement

“I can look at the city today and see the fulfillment of the vision of the New Boston Committee, in terms of its dynamics and excitement and vitality,” he said. “The city has become an outstanding place to both live and work.”

He also launched the Rappaport Institute for Greater Boston at the Harvard Kennedy School, and the Rappaport Center for Law and Public Policy at Boston College Law School, which counts among its alumni Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

“For seventy years, Jerry Rappaport worked to improve governance in greater Boston—starting with the Hynes campaign in 1949 and continuing through to Michelle Wu, whose first taste of city government came through a Rappaport fellowship,” Douglas W. Elmendorf, the dean and Don K. Price professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, said in an email. “His vision and generosity broke down barriers between Harvard and its surrounding communities — to the benefit of both

With his wife, Mr. Rappaport founded the Phyllis and Jerome Lyle Rappaport Foundation, which has contributed more than $30 million to public policy, health, and arts endeavors.

“Jerry is the smartest, most creative, most intentional person many of us know,” Phyllis said. “Probably no one of us comes close to having the magical combination of his photographic memory, strategic brain power, flair for design and branding, nose for investments, incisive humor, interest in others, willingness to lead, and human warmth.”

Advertisement

Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons, an artist who was born in Cuba and was awarded the Rappaport Art Prize in 2007, said in an interview that “this is not an ordinary family of philanthropy. This is philanthropy of the heart.”

“Losing Jerry is losing an incredible well of goodness at a time when so much good is needed,” said Campos-Pons, who formerly lived in Boston and now holds the Cornelius Vanderbilt endowed chair of fine arts drawing at Vanderbilt University.

A full obituary will follow.

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.