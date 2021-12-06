Since weather patterns move from west to east, what’s happening out in Buffalo ends up getting here about 10 hours later. Heavy Monday morning showers are currently taking the 457 mile journey eastward, and will arrive here this evening.

If you’re a football fan you’re likely getting excited for a big game between the Patriots and Buffalo this evening. Buffalo weather can be really different from the weather here in Southern New England and that’s definitely going to be the case tonight.

Heavy showers in the Buffalo area Monday morning will be gone by game time Monday night. (CODWeather)

At game time in Buffalo just after 8 p.m. the rain showers will have ended and cold air will be well entrenched. There may be a few snow showers very early but the wind direction is not conducive to lake effect snow and most of the moisture will soon be gone. I’m expecting generally dry conditions with very gusty winds in the first quarter diminishing a bit by the end of the 4th. The wind is definitely the main weather feature for this game.

Actual temperatures will start around 34 degrees and end up at about 31 degrees in the final seconds of the game. Along with the wind it will feel in the 20s the entire time.

Tomorrow there might be a few snow showers lingering in greater Buffalo with temperatures in the 30s. Southern New England won’t see much difference with highs around 40 but no chance of any snow for Tuesday.