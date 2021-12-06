A 19-year-old man was arrested early Monday for allegedly killing a 21-year-old Lowell man in Lawrence Sunday night, the Essex district attorney’s office and Lawrence police said in a statement.

Josef Guillen, of Lawrence, was arrested in his home Monday by State Police and Lawrence police. He is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge in Lawrence District Court Monday, the statement said.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday night, Lawrence police were called to the area of 30 Crosby St. for reports of shots fired, the statement said. Upon arrival, they found Jeffrey Ruiz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Ruiz was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.