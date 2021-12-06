Marty Martinez, who has guided Boston’s pandemic response, is leaving his Cabinet post

Marty Martinez, Boston’s health and human services chief who has spearheaded the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year-and-a-half, is leaving his Cabinet post this week.

Martinez, a fixture at pandemic-related City Hall announcements and news conferences since COVID’s emergence in March 2020 and a crucial figure in shaping the city’s policy response to the public health emergency, made the announcement in a Monday e-mail.

“I recognize that these past few years have been challenging to say the least, but even in the face of this adversity we were able to touch the lives of so many Bostonians — whether it was by providing them access to food, helping them stay in their homes, getting them the treatment and support they need, or creating pathways for them to get vaccinated and protect themselves from COVID-19,” he said in a statement.