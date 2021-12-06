fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries following hit-and-run in Somerville, police say

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated December 6, 2021, 24 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car in Somerville Monday night and the driver fled the scene, State Police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after they were hit on Mystic Avenue near Shore Drive, State Police said in a tweet posted at 7:49 p.m. Authorities were still searching for the vehicle as of 10 p.m. Monday, said State Police spokesman David Procopio.

No further information was immediately available. Some lanes were closed in the area as police investigated the scene, State Police said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video