Portion of I-95 southbound near Hampden, Maine, closed into the evening after icy conditions spin cars, trucks off the road

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at exit 167 and drivers are advised to find alternate routes while State Police and the Maine Department of Transportation work to clear the roadway. That portion of road is expected to remain closed for the next four to six hours, State Police said in a statement.

A 10-mile stretch of Interstate 95 southbound near Dixmont, Etna, Hampden, and Plymouth, Maine, is expected to be closed into the evening after icy conditions spun cars and tractor-trailers off the road in multiple crashes Monday morning.

“This morning at approximately 9 a.m., the Maine State Police responded to numerous reports of vehicles off the road on Interstate 95 in the areas of mile markers 172-162 southbound,” the statement said. “Icy road conditions that developed quickly during the morning commute contributed to multiple motor vehicle crashes involving both passenger cars and tractor-trailers.”

Photos posted to Twitter by State Police show several tractor-trailers strewn across the road, at least one of which appears to have been split open in a crash. Another truck that went into a ditch appeared to have its trailer tilted in the air over the highway.

Several people were injured in the crashes, but “nothing at this point that appears to be life threatening,” the statement said.

“We are advising motorists not to travel in that area until it is opened and to watch their speed and following distance from other vehicles while driving,” the statement said.

Temperatures in the area were expected to climb into the 50s this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, but rain and patchy fog may still put a damper on the evening commute.

Maine’s DOT is advising drivers to use caution throughout the day.

