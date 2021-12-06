Pressure on small businesses hurts children, too

“[My husband] runs a retail shop,” the mother of those three young children wrote Globe Santa. “He’s managed to keep the business open and his customers are starting to come back, but we’ve had to make sacrifices along the way to make ends meet.”

A father of three from Cambridge is no exception.

It’s no secret that small-business owners have been struggling to stay afloat in the nearly two years since COVID-19 upended our lives.

They have been frugal, her letter continued, and have worked hard to show their two sons, 8 and 6, and their daughter, 4, how perseverance pays off.

“We’ve eliminated all non-essential needs and … are trying so very hard to turn things around,” she wrote. “Most of all, we have a positive attitude.”

That positivity seems to be having its intended effect, as their children are thriving despite the families’ financial strain.

“I’ll start off by telling you a little about our kids,” she wrote. “They do well in school, are inclusive of everyone, have kind souls and sensitive hearts.”

Of course, she wants her children to know the thrill of having presents to open this holiday season. So she asked Globe Santa to lend a hand.

“I know times are very hard for a lot of families especially because of the pandemic,” she wrote. “If Globe Santa could help with a few things for the kids, we would be forever grateful and very appreciative.”

And indeed he will.

For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has delivered toys, books, games, and other gifts to children during the holiday season.

Last year, the campaign helped 30,592 children in 17,508 families. Requests for assistance are on pace to equal or surpass last year’s total, and your help is needed!

Please consider giving to Globe Santa by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org.

