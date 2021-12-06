Salem man arrested for driving wrong way, hanging out of door on Everett Turnpike in N.H., police say

A Salem, Mass. man was arrested late Sunday night after he was spotted by drivers on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, N.H., driving the wrong way and hanging out of his vehicle’s open door.

Christopher Robinson, 41, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and with a suspended license after calls began pouring into New Hampshire State Police around 11:35 p.m. to report a car driving northbound in the southbound lane near exit 10, police said in a statement.

Before police could track him down, Robinson made a U-turn and began traveling south, and several concerned drivers followed him as he hung out of his open driver’s side door.