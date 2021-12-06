SJC upholds rape and murder conviction of man charged in death of 19-year-old woman

Brimage’s murder went unsolved until 2016 when Paige was linked by DNA to forensic evidence recovered from the woman’s body, and he was later convicted of aggravated rape and first degree murder in Suffolk Superior Court.

The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously agreed that James Paige was properly sentenced to life without parole for brutally raping 19-year-old Brimage whose battered body was found on Georgia Street in the Grove Hall section near a construction site where Paige was working 34 years ago.

The state’s high court Monday upheld the aggravated rape and murder conviction of a New Hampshire man for the 1987 homicide of Dora Brimage in Boston, using the decision to change how juries are allowed to view women victimized because of their gender.

Advertisement

As part of the ruling upholding Paige’s conviction, the SJC used the case to change the rules courts have been operating under since a 2015 ruling by the same court that required prosecutors to prove a woman did not consent to having sex with the man charged with killing her.

That legal concept can no longer stand, the court said. Now, prosecutors will not have to prove whether or not she consented to have sex before she endured a second crime, including murder. It will be legally assumed, the SJC said.

“We now conclude... that where there is evidence that the defendant severely injured and killed the victim proximate to having sex with the victim, the jury may infer that the victim did not consent to the sexual intercourse,” Justice David Lowy wrote for the court

Justice Elspeth B. Cypher issued a concurring opinion to “address the continuing epidemic of violence against women, including femicide.”

“Femicide is the intentional killing of a woman because she is a woman.’’ Cypher wrote. “Because the victims of femicide are targeted based on their sex, femicide may be understood as a type of hate crime. Femicide also exists on a continuum of sexual violence, including sex trafficking, rape, aggravated rape, and sexual harassment... I believe it is appropriate to refer to her [Brimage’s] killing as a femicide.”

Advertisement

The result, Cypher wrote, is the violence “of these offenses serves to terrorize the victims and, thus, to subjugate women as a group. As such, hate crimes exact a greater toll on society and women, both individually and as a group, than isolated incidents of violence.”

Toni Troop, spokeswoman for Jane Doe Inc., the statewide anti-domestic violence non-profit, applauded the SJC for speaking on behalf of Brimage and her family. She also thanked the court, and especially Cypher, for introducing the concept of “femicide” into the Massachusetts court system.

“Incidents of sexual violence, they often happen in private,’’ Troop said. “Even when there’s not a homicide, the only people who were there are the person who experienced harm and the person who caused it. So it sends a really important message generally about consent and how important it is for people to think about what consent is.”

The full SJC in a footnote indicated that a woman working as a prostitute is more likely to suffer sexual violence. “Evidence that an individual is a prostitute does not enhance the likelihood of consent. Indeed, it may well be that prostitutes are more likely to be raped than other individuals’' the court said.

In her concurring opinion Cypher said that progress has been made and some principles -- such as it was not a crime for a husband to rape his wife - are no longer allowed in Massachusetts courts.

Advertisement

But troubling issues still exist, the justice wrote.

“Vestiges remain of the common law’s subordination of women. While men no longer legally may abuse and rape their wives, women may be blamed for the violence inflicted upon them,” she wrote.

A man who kills a woman can claim he acted in the heat of passion if the woman discloses she has had an adulterous relationship, Cypher wrote This doctrine implies that the victim, by committing adultery, is partly to blame for the defendant’s violence, and that the defendant was excused in the killing, " she wrote.

Cypher said whether a woman was engaged in prostitution and then is sexually assaulted and murdered should not be used to lessen the man’s culpability.

“The jury should be permitted to infer that a sexual encounter was nonconsensual where it occurred contemporaneous with a killing,” Cypher wrote. ”Permitting the jury to make such a finding acknowledges that femicide and rape both exist on a continuum of sexual violence.”

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.