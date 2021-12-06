Three Whitman-Hanson Regional High School students to be charged following ‘threatening’ social media post

Three students from Whitman-Hanson Regional High School will face charges after police investigated a social media post Monday that showed a student holding a “realistic-looking pellet gun” and told people in the caption not to go to school, police said.

The post came after “non-specific potential threats of violence” toward numerous school districts over the weekend, according to a joint statement from the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District, Whitman police, and Hanson police.

There was no credible threat to the Whitman-Hanson school community, officials said. The identities of the three students will not be released because of their age, police said.