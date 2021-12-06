Three Whitman-Hanson Regional High School students to be charged following ‘threatening’ social media post

Three students from Whitman-Hanson Regional High School will face charges after police investigated a social media post Monday that showed a student holding a “realistic-looking pellet gun” and told people in the caption not to go to school, police said.
The post came after “non-specific potential threats of violence” toward numerous school districts over the weekend, according to a joint statement from the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District, Whitman police, and Hanson police.
There was no credible threat to the Whitman-Hanson school community, officials said. The identities of the three students will not be released because of their age, police said.
“I would like to assure all members of our school community that there was no threat to students or staff, and we will continue to monitor the situation as necessary,” Superintendent Jeffrey Szymaniak said in the statement.
The school was informed at about 9 a.m. Monday of the post allegedly made by Whitman-Hanson students, which contained a picture “of a threatening nature,” according to the statement.
There was already an “increased police presence” at the high school Monday morning due to the threats made over the weekend, officials said. Whitman-Hanson was not specifically mentioned in those threats.
The three students “will be issued summonses to appear in juvenile court at a later date and will be subject to the district’s student code of conduct policies,” the statement read.
Breanne Kovatch