Woman killed by rampaging sheep on Bolton farm remembered as ‘treasured’ volunteer

“Kim was beloved by all who worked with her during the 14 months she volunteered at the farm. I, along with the Cultivate Care Farms Board and the entire team, wish to express our deepest condolences and our heartfelt love and support to Kim’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time,” said the farm’s director, Megan Moran, in a statement.

Kim Taylor, of Wellesley

A Bolton farm said it was “heartbroken” and “devastated” after a 73-year-old woman volunteering at the site died Saturday after being repeatedly rammed by a sheep.

Taylor was killed Saturday when around 8:30 a.m., while taking care of livestock alone in a pen, a sheep charged at her and repeatedly rammed her, leaving her with “extensive serious injuries,” Bolton police said. First responders were sent to the farm, located at 401 Main St., just after 9 a.m.

Taylor went into cardiac arrest shortly after first responders arrived, and was pronounced dead at Marlborough Hospital.

No witnesses were present, according to the farm.

“During this very sad time, we would ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy while grieving this sudden tragedy. Cultivate continually gave our mother so much joy through her volunteering, and we take solace in that,” Taylor’s family said in the statement.

The farm is “working closely” to investigate the incident, the statement said.

“We are continuously updating preventative measures and training to ensure the safety of our staff and volunteers,” the statement said.

Cultivate Care Farms is “a living farm where individuals come to heal and grow in Bolton, Massachusetts,” according to its website.

“Our mission at Cultivate Care Farms is to empower clients and the community in realizing their mental health goals through Farm-Based Therapy, wellness programming, and community outreach.”

