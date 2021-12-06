Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec will return for senior season

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has opted out of the 2022 NFL Draft and will return to the team for his senior season next fall, he announced Monday.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 226-pound Jurkovec entered the 2021 campaign with significant draft buzz, but suffered a right wrist injury in Week 2 in a game at UMass.

Jurkovec underwent surgery and missed six games before returning Nov. 5 against Virginia Tech for the final four contests. In six games total, Jurkovec passed for 915 yards, completing 52 of 96 passes (54 percent), with 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.